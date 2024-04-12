Azerbaijan and Russia key up work on North-South ITC

12 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Azerbaijan have intensified work on the development of different segments of the North-South international transport corridor (ITC), First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Industrial Policy, Innovations, and Trade of St. Petersburg Alexander Sitov said.

"Several areas of collaboration with Azerbaijan have been established in order to activate the ITC North-South. This corridor starts in the Baltic Sea near St. Petersburg, and its branches end in Iran and can reach India. A portion of the route travels through Azerbaijan on land (roads and railroads) and along the Caspian Sea, and we agreed to develop cooperation zones," Sitov said.

According to him, Russia is currently modernizing its Caspian port of Olya (year-round navigation) to increase cargo turnover along the North-South ITC. Also, the construction of highways, transport interchanges, bridges, and engineering structures will be intensified under the North-South project.