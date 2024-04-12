Hezbollah targets Israel site

12 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: commons.wikimedia/Mohammad Hossein Velayati

The Lebanese Hezbollah military movement shelled Israeli army positions on the country's border.

Dozens of rockets were fired towards Israeli positions on the border with Lebanon. The attack was carried out by Hezbollah, a message published by the organization reads.

“In support of our resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and worthy resistance <...> Islamic Resistance fighters attacked enemy artillery positions <...> with dozens of Katyusha rockets,”

- Hezbollah states.

Earlier, it was reported about Hezbollah attempt to carry out an attack on populated areas in Israel.

On April 12, an attack on Israel by Iran was being prepared, the US media report. According to their information, Israeli positions could have been shelled by hundreds of drones and missiles.