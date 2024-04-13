Kazakhstan advocates Azerbaijan-Armenia long-term peace

13 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is committed to the quick establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Armenpress.

"Kazakhstan is deeply invested in this issue. We're keen on seeing a swift peace agreement between our friendly neighbors. Cementing a durable peace between Yerevan and Baku serves our country's interests," Tokayev said.

President Tokayev further stated that as proponents and initiators of peace-building initiatives, Kazakhstan stands ready to back any endeavors aimed at fostering peace and sustainable development in the region.

He also stressed the growing significance of the South Caucasus in the Eurasian transport network, and therefore, unlocking transport routes in the region becomes a necessity.

According to him, ensuring smooth transportation operations is a crucial step towards economic integration across the entire South Caucasus and the establishment of enduring peace in the region.