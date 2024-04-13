Israel gets ready for Iranian attack

13 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

School across Israel are closed from Sunday. Thus, the Jewish state is preparing for the expected attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Authorities urge the public to familiarize themselves with the special instructions of the Home Front Command and adhere to them in the near future.

Israel is canceling classes at all schools and universities from now on as part of special security measures taken in anticipation of an Iranian attack on the Jewish state, the command of the Israeli army announced.

“Based on the assessment of the situation, it was decided that changes would be made to the instructions of the Home Front Command. As part of the changes, it was decided to ban educational activities in Israel,”

– IDF informed.

The head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant, commenting on the decision, said that Tel Aviv is carefully monitoring all Iranian actions related to the expected attack, and predicts in detail the likely consequences for the Jewish state and its citizens. He stressed that the authorities are ready to protect the population.

Without going into details, the minister noted that Israel's defense potential has been strengthened in all directions: on land, in the sky and at sea. The intelligence work of Mossad, carried out in contact with the United States, has also been intensified.