Flights from Türkiye cancelled amid conflict between Iran and Israel

14 Apr. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Flightradar portal, several Turkish airlines had to return to their departure ports due to the outbreak of an Iranian attack on the positions of the Israeli army. In particular, it is reported about Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and AJet, which flew to Iran, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The planes turned around over Turkish territory without entering Iranian airspace.

It is also reported that Arab carriers Qatar and Etihad had to make the same U-turn.

In addition to this, Turkish airlines are cancelling flights to Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan. In particular, five flights from Turkish Airlines and Pegasus did not take off.

The cancellation of flights occurred due to the fact that the airport in the Iranian capital stopped accepting passenger planes, and Jordanian airspace was temporarily closed.