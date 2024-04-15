Tajikistan to abandon visa-free travel with Türkiye on April 20

15 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Information Department of the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan reported that the visa regime for citizens of Türkiye will come into force on April 20.

The department emphasized that residents of this country could obtain a visa to Tajikistan if they contact the country's embassies or consulates abroad.

It also added that the visa regime with Türkiye is being introduced in order to implement the principle of reciprocity.

Earlier, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Shohin Samadi spoke about Dushanbe's retaliatory actions.

Let us remind you that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree abolishing visa-free travel for citizens of Tajikistan entering Türkiye using a general passport.