Georgian Parliament introduces special security regime

16 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A special security regime has been introduced in the Georgian Parliament for the second day.

Entry has been limited to visitors: only invited persons will be able to enter the building. The restrictions will not affect accredited journalists.

At the plenary session, MPs will discuss the foreign agent bill.

Opponents of the law plan to resume protests near parliament at 11 a.m. local time.

Yesterday, Georgian police arrested 15 individuals during public protests over the bill on transparency of foreign influence outside the Parliament in Tbilisi