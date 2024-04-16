РУС ENG

Raisi warns of 'terrible response' to any action against Iran

Raisi warns of &#039;terrible response&#039; to any action against Iran

Against the background of Tehran's recent strike on Israeli territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that any further actions against the Islamic republic's interests will be met with a "terrible response."

He added that the operation against Israel has been carried out successfully.

"We now firmly declare that even the slightest action against Iran's interests is bound to meet a terrible, large-scale and painful response," Raisi said.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel.

360 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos