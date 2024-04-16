Raisi warns of 'terrible response' to any action against Iran

16 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Against the background of Tehran's recent strike on Israeli territory, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that any further actions against the Islamic republic's interests will be met with a "terrible response."

He added that the operation against Israel has been carried out successfully.

"We now firmly declare that even the slightest action against Iran's interests is bound to meet a terrible, large-scale and painful response," Raisi said.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel.