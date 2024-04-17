G7 works on new anti-Iranian restrictions

17 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Italy reported on the work of the G7 on sanctions against Iran. The meeting of G7 foreign ministers will take place on the island of Capri on April 17-19.

New anti-Iranian sanctions will be one of the topics for discussion at the summit of the G7 foreign ministers, the head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, said.

"We will work together to find ways to introduce new sanctions against Iran. Let's see if we can find these solutions,”

- Antonio Tajani said.

He added that earlier the heads of foreign affairs departments of the European Union countries had suggested introducing sanctions against those who provide missiles and UAVs to Russia, Iran and the Houthis.