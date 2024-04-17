Azerbaijanis to switch to electric cars

17 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A government meeting was held in Baku to discuss the use of electric vehicles. Based on the results, instructions were given to the relevant structures.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan held a meeting on the implementation of measures from the presidential decree “On promoting the use of vehicles with an electric engine.”

According to the government's press service, the meeting was held by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. He spoke about the measures that follow from the order, the progress of their implementation and the upcoming tasks.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, and the Deputy Minister of Energy, Samir Valiyev, made presentations.

During the meeting, issues of expanding the use of electric vehicles and charging points, the emergence of the necessary structure in this area, as well as improving regulations were raised.