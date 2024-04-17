Where to relax for May holidays 2024 without foreign passport and visa?

17 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russians can spend their holidays abroad during the May holidays in 2024, even if they do not have a foreign passport or visa. It is possible to visit a number of countries with internal Russian passport. Among them there are sea destinations, for example, Abkhazia.

The May holidays are approaching, and if you really want to relax abroad, but don’t have time to apply for a visa and get an international passport, then you can do without them. ATOR has collected information about 6 of the most popular tourist destinations that are possible to visit without a visa or international passport.

Almost all of these countries, except Kyrgyzstan, border the Russian Federation.

It is possible to relax at sea in Abkhazia (Black Sea) and Kazakhstan (Caspian Sea). In Abkhazia, the Russian ruble is used as the main currency.

Mountain lovers, in addition to Abkhazia, may consider Armenia and South Ossetia. It is important to remember that it is possible to enter Armenia with an internal passport only through international airports in Yerevan and Gyumri.

Another interesting holiday option is Belarus.