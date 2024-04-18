18 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

No peacekeepers are needed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh econiomic region, Russian MP Alexey Zhuravlev said.

According to him, the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh can be considered fully accomplished.

The MP noted that peacekeepers are no longer needed, since there are no warring parties in the region.

“No one can argue with the fact of Karabakh's belonging to Azerbaijan,” Alexey Zhuravlev said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov has confirmed the withdrawal of its peacekeepers from Karabakh.