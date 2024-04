18 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asserted that he is not going to hold snap parliamentary elections before the potential delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan.

"I do not think that this [early elections] is necessary," Pashinyan said.

"What we are doing is reacting to global geopolitical changes," the PM said, replying to a question about the necessity to hold early elections before delimiting the border with Azerbaijan.