Kremlin calls for restraint amid Iran-Israel escalation once again

20 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin considers it premature to comment on information about Israel's attack on Iran in the absence of official statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that Russia in general favors restraint in the actions of the parties.

"So far, actually, there have been no official statements from Israel. So we are studying this information, for now we consider it premature to make any comments without understanding the details," Dmitry Peskov said.

Accordong to the spokesman, whatever the case, Moscow continues to advocate restraint of the parties, refusal of any actions that could provoke further escalation of tensions in such a difficult region.