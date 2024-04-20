Pashinyan: for first time Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issue at negotiating table

20 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have resolved the issue at the negotiating table for the first time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, commenting on the agreements on the first stage of border delimitation.

"It is very important to state that for the first time, Armenia and Azerbaijan have resolved the issue at the negotiating table," Pashinyan said.

The PM emphasized that Azerbaijan and Armenia had mutually recognized each other's territorial integrity.

"The border is a sign of peace. This will mean that the border guards of Armenia and Azerbaijan will cooperate with each other and will be able to independently guard the border,” Pashinyan said.

On April 19, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the certain settlements to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border.