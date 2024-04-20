Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Yuri Omelchenko passed away

20 Apr. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater

Today, in Baku, at the age of 48, the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, actor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater Yuri Omelchenko passed away. The cause of death is a second stroke.

Today, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, actor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater Yuri Omelchenko died in Baku, the press service of the theater reported.

The cause of the actor’s death is a second stroke, which he did not survive. The doctors of the medical institution where he had been hospitalized earlier after the first stroke were unable to save him, the deceased’s relatives informed.

"He died this morning in a medical facility where he was admitted several days ago. He suffered a stroke. Yesterday we were told that his condition was improving, but today he suffered a second stroke,”

- the relatives of Omelchenko reported.