Ilham Aliyev on his way to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin

22 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, who will visit Moscow today.

On April 19, the Kremlin press service announced a meeting between the two leaders in the Russian capital. The talks' agenda covers the key matters dealing with further developing the Russia-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as a detailed exchange of views on the recent developments in the region.

In addition, the presidents will meet with veterans of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), the construction of which was oversaw by Heydar Aliyev as the first deputy chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers.

The last meeting between the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Bishkek on the sidelines of the CIS summit in October 2023. In addition, the presidents held phone talks.

In February and March, Putin and Aliyev congratulated each other on their victory in the presidential election. The President of Azerbaijan also expressed his condolences over the phone in connection with the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.