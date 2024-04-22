Georgian opposition proposes alternative to law on foreign agents

22 Apr. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opposition group Girchi has introduced a bill that would allow organizations to engage in lobbying in politics. The project was registered by the Bureau of the Georgian Parliament.

Amendments to the law "On lobbying activities" were presented by the head of "Girchi" Iago Khvichia. He emphasized that the adoption of the bill was in the interests of the authorities.

The opposition believes that the law, which would allow organizations to lobby for political interests, is being proposed as an alternative to the law on agents of foreign influence.

Despite its registration, the parliamentary bureau refused to consider the law on an expedited basis. Vice Speaker Gia Volski stressed that the opposition initiative was unlikely to become a replacement for the bill.

Law on Foreign Agents in Georgia

Let us remind you that the bill "on foreign agents" was adopted by the Georgian Parliament on April 17. President Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition and officials from Western countries spoke out against him.

Europe said that the adoption of the law could become an obstacle to Georgia's integration into the EU. In addition to this, the law caused protests in the center of Tbilisi.