Representatives of Türkiye and US discuss countering terrorism

23 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to diplomatic sources, Turkish-American consultations on countering terrorism were held in Ankara.

At the meeting, the US delegation was led by the State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Elizabeth Richard, TRT television channel reports.

One of the central topics of the meeting was the fight against the PKK, ISIS (banned in the Russian Federation) and FETO, which the Turkish leadership considers responsible for involvement in the coup attempt that occurred in the summer of 2016.

It was previously reported that during the trip, the US representative was going to talk with the Turkish leadership about preventing the movement of militants and curbing their financial flows, as well as the fight against organized crime and terrorist groups in neighboring states and in a number of regions, including Africa and Central Asia.