English Castle in Grozny to be reopened after restoration

24 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the Grozny City Hall

Restoration is being carried on in the English Castle in Grozny. The work is planned to be completed by the end of April.

A unique project is underway in Grozny to restore the historical English Castle. The architectural monument, destroyed during the war, is coming to life again thanks to the efforts of the architects. It is planned to complete the reconstruction by the end of April.

“By the end of this month we expect to reopen the facility, which is important for the entire republic. The English Castle in Grozny is the most valuable architectural monument that attracts the interest of everyone who cares about the history of our capital,”

– Mayor of Grozny Khas-Magomed Kadyrov said.

The work on the restoration of the English Castle began several years ago and aroused great interest among both local residents and tourists. Once the renovation is completed, the English Castle will become a cultural center, museum or event venue.