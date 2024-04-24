Electric buses to roam Shusha streets

24 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Electric buses will soon hit the streets of Shusha. Shusha will be the first city in Karabakh where these vehicles will operate. The launch of the new transport is planned for the next month.

Special Representative of the Head of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan Aydin Kerimov spoke about the launch of electric buses service in Shusha.

He stated that Shusha will become the first city in Karabakh where this type of transport will operate. According to him, the buses are assembled in Ganja together with Belarusian colleagues.

Kerimov noted that the launch of electric buses in Gorda is planned for the next month. Currently, the city has acquired four vehicles.