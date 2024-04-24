Georgia acquires first floating solar power plant

24 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A floating 216-kW solar power plant has been put into operation in Georgia. This is the first floating station in the country. Its cost is $177,000.

In the Georgian village of Lemshvenieri in the Kvemo Kartli region, the country's first solar power plant with a capacity of 216 kW was put into operation.

It will produce 300,000 kWh of energy per year and save about $32,500. As a result, the consumption of network electricity by the Agro Impex company will drop by 38%.

It is noted that the floating station will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 31,200 kg of CO2 equivalent. The cost of the power station is $177,000.