Ilham Aliyev: 10-12 km of Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimited

25 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The beginning of delimitation from the four villages of the Gazakh region was Azerbaijan's proposal, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said that around 10 or 12 kilometres of the state border is already considered to be delimited.

According to him, both Baku and Yerevan demonstrated constructiveness.

Russian peacekeepers

Ilham Aliyev said that the withdrawal of peacekeeping contingent from the territory of Azerbaijan before the timetable was a joint decision by the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is always committed to its international obligations.

"Our position was that if it is written November 2025, it must be November 2025. But at the same time, both Russia and Azerbaijan clearly understood that they could leave earlier," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that it was a joint decision, which only strengthened Russian-Azerbaijani relations.