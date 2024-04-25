Ilham Aliyev: Russia will never leave South Caucasus

25 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is part of the Caucasus, so it will never leave the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” held at ADA University.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan have very active cooperation in different areas. He recalled that during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they broadly discussed these issues. In particular, Azerbaijan has more than 300 Russian schools in Azerbaijan, and people who prefer to study in Russian schools choose them.

"There is a lot that we share in common, and, of course, as a regional, also Caucasian country, because part of the Caucasus is within Russia’s boundaries. Of course, Russia will never leave this region because it is in this region," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, ties between any countries shuoul be based on mutual respect, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"There are certain phobias, stereotypes, and propaganda, but I think in the case of Azerbaijan, you can see that it is too much exaggerated. You can protect your sovereignty, your independence, not only formally but also in reality, your independent policy, and be in good relations with Russia. This is absolutely possible; just look at Russian-Azerbaijani relations," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the head of state, Azerbaijan is playing an important role in the Southern Caucasus, and this role is growing.

In conclusion, he stressed that the recent meeting with Vladimir Putin was a sign of strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations, mutual respect and support.