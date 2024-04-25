Azerbaijani citizens to be allowed to visit Lachin and Shusha by private cars

25 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and State Tourism Agency announced the directions of the visits of Azerbaijani citizens to the liberated territories are expanded as part of the "Great Return" program.

Starting from April 27, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to visit the city of Lachin along with a trip to the city of Shusha and Sugovushan settlement by private passenger cars.

A travel permit can be obtained starting from April 26 through the "Yolumuz Qarabaga" portal (www.yolumuzqarabaga.az).

Citizens can make room reservations by contacting hotels and other accommodation points on the portal before the trip.