25 Apr. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not disclose the dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye and China.

According to the President's press secretary, the dates of upcoming visits to both countries have not yet been determined, but all trips will be announced in a timely manner.

Speaking about the meeting between Putin and Erdoğan, it was previously reported in Moscow and Ankara that preparations for the Russian President's visit to Türkiye continued.