Media: Erdoğan's trip to USA to take place

26 Apr. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan did not plan to cancel his meeting with Joe Biden in the USA. Both sides are in dialogue about the visit program, Hurriet writes.

The newspaper reported that the Turkish President did not give instructions to cancel the trip to Washington. The newspaper also added that such information was not received from the United States.

At the same time, the publication stated that the "Israeli lobby" is trying to prevent the Turkish President's visit to the United States. It is noted that it intensified after the Chief of the Hamas Politburo visited Turkey.

Let us remind you that Erdoğan's meeting with US leader Joe Biden was supposed to take place on May 9. However, White House spokesman John Kirby said he had nothing to report on the matter because the president had no contact with Erdoğan on the schedule.