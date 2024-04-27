Moscow and Beijing finalizing preparations for Putin-Xi meeting

27 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China are being finalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Preparations for the Russian president's trip to China are being wrapped up, and the countries will jointly announce the time of this trip, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov noted that any communication between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is an event that rivets the attention of the whole world.

According to him, Russia and China value their sovereignty, as they are experiencing pressure from the West and stand steadily enough on their feet to withstand this pressure.