Georgia accuses US of financing radicals

27 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Parliament of Georgia

The Parliament of Georgia has made accusations against the US authorities due to the fact that American senators oppose the adoption of a law on foreign agents in the republic.

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili sharply responded to US senators in connection with their statement about the need to reconsider policy towards the republic.

He stated that instead of opposing the adoption of the foreign agents bill, the US should admit who it finances in Georgia.

The speaker emphasized that it is not uncommon for American taxpayers' money to be spent on radical groups in Georgia.