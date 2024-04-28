Good Party changes its chairman in Türkiye

28 Apr. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Müsavat Dervişoğlu has become the new chairman of the Turkish opposition Good Party (İyi Parti). This decision was made at its extraordinary congress.

For the past 30 years, Meral Akşener has been the chairman of the party. After the March municipal elections, she decided not to run for the next term.

In her farewell speech, Akşener said that all the time she led the party, her goal was to repay the debt to the Turkish people and the state, which was going through difficult periods.

"As a woman, I have faced difficulties, slander and threats for 30 years. I have fought against immoral people. My mind and conscience have been calm and pure, and I have never had any personal interest. I have nothing to be ashamed of. Nothing could silence me, I did not tolerate lies and was not afraid",

Meral Akşener said.

Let us remind you that municipal elections were held in Türkiye at the end of March. İyi Parti took 6th place. After this, a number of its major functionaries left their positions. An extraordinary congress was also appointed to elect a new chairman.