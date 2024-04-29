Türkiye and Greece to be connected by new bridge

29 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Greece have reached an agreement on the construction of a new bridge connecting the checkpoints of the two countries in the Maritsa River area.

The construction of the new 811-meter-long, four-lane bridge structure will start in 2024. The structure will function alongside the old two-lane bridge built in 1958.

According to governor of Edirne Yunus Sezer, the existing bridge can no longer cope with the increasing volumes of Türkiye's international trade.

The construction work will be financed by both sides, which will speed up the flow of goods and passengers between Türkiye and EU countries.