Georgian parliament considers foreign agents bill in second reading

The second reading of the scandalous foreign agents bill has begun in the Georgian parliament. In particular, the opposition and the president of the republic are against it.

On Tuesday, April 30, deputies of the Georgian parliament began discussing the bill on foreign agents in the second reading.

Parliamentarians are considering the draft law article by article. The leader of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, noted that the discussion of the bill may not be completed in one day.

Georgia’s foreign agents bill

The bill was adopted in the first reading by the parliament of the republic on April 17. According to the document, organizations pursuing the “interests of foreign forces” will be considered foreign agents. They will be required to register and submit income declarations each year.

The first unsuccessful attempt to pass the bill was made by the Georgian leadership a year ago.