63 people detained during night protests in Georgia

1 May. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protests in Georgia related to the bill "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" do not subside. Last night, a rally took place in the center of Tbilisi. Dozens of people were injured and detained.

"At a rally on Rustaveli Avenue, employees of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs detained 63 people for minor hooliganism and disobedience to the legal demands of a police officer (Articles 166 and 173 of the Code of Administrative Offences)",

the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country Alexander Darakhvelidze said.

Protesters threw stones and bottles at law enforcement officers. As a result, six police officers were injured, three of whom were hospitalized. Security forces used water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas against the protesters.

Only a few dozen people were injured at the night protest, including the Head of the opposition United National Movement party Levan Khabeishvili.

The protest ended in the morning, around 05.30. The oppositionists promised to return to the square on the afternoon of May 1.