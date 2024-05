2 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trip of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has started.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the national club of international travelers of Norway - Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad, Trend reported.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangazur for 3 days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.