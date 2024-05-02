Quran burning allowed in Sweden before Eurovision

2 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The burning of the Quran will take place in Sweden again. Law enforcement officers of the city of Malmö, which is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have given permission for this demonstration, Göteborgs-Posten reports.

The action will take place on Friday afternoon, May 10, in the city center. About 100 thousand tourists will be in Malmö at this time. They will arrive in the Swedish city for the Eurovision music competition, the slogan of which is "United by Music". The final of the competition will take place on May 11.