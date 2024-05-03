Buses from St. Petersburg to Tallinn to resume services from May 15

3 May. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The carrier Ecolines announced the return of the St. Petersburg - Pskov - Tallinn buses.

"From May 15, 2024, Ecolines opens service on the regular route St. Petersburg - Pskov - Tallinn with border crossings by bus. This route will be convenient for those who need to arrive in Tallinn and St. Petersburg in the morning and for those who do not want to stand in line at the pedestrian crossing Ivangorod - Narva",

the company said.

The night bus will leave the bus station in St. Petersburg at 21.00 and arrive in the capital of Estonia in the morning. In the opposite direction the schedule is the same. Transportation will be carried out seven days a week. The bus will cross the border through Shumilkino/Luhamaa checkpoint.