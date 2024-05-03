Türkiye to trade imported LNG

3 May. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Parliament has adopted a bill that opens the way for the sale of imported gas in liquefied form (LNG) on the domestic market.

It should be noted that the legislative initiative was submitted to the Parliament at the beginning of the year.

What effect is expected from the new law?

The adoption of a law on the sale of imported LNG opens up new opportunities for the Turkish energy market. First of all, it will allow the country to open gas liquefaction facilities, which is ultimately aimed at transforming Türkiye into an international gas trading center.