Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a two-day working visit to the Republic of the Gambia.

The Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will speak at the 15th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which will be held in Gambia on May 4-5, the Foreign ministry reports. As part of the visit, Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with senior officials.