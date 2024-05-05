Türkiye to close 3 thousand hotels due to problems with certification

5 May. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye intends to fight for the quality of hotel services provided. The republican authorities plan to close about 3,000 hotels that do not meet certification standards. Information about this was announced by the Turkish Minister of Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

"If we want to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, then everything must be registered, documented and certified",

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

The official said that about 1,000 tourist accommodation facilities have already received the necessary documents to carry out their work.

At the same time, hotels that were unable to obtain the necessary papers would not only be closed, they would become the property of the state. The corresponding law has already been adopted by the authorities of the republic.

He emphasized that hotels located in the coastal zone were mainly able to obtain the necessary certificates.