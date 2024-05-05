Türkiye to export surplus gas from Russia and Azerbaijan to Europe

5 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish authorities have adopted a law under which the republic can export gas purchased from other countries. Now, the country has access to the export of liquefied natural gas, which it will purchase from Russia and Azerbaijan. This statement was made by the Head of the Turkish Association of Natural Gas Distributors Yaşar Arslan

"We will be able to quickly deliver surplus natural gas that may arise, especially in Russia and Azerbaijan. I think that in the coming years, existing import contracts, the growth of production capacity in natural gas fields, as well as the liquefaction of gas from possible new fields in the Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea will improve Turkish trade opportunities with its neighbours, especially with the countries of Eastern Europe",

Yaşar Arslan said.

He noted that the value of liquefied natural gas exports was increasing.

Arslan noted that 40% of the European countries' fuel needs could be met with liquefied gas. Thus, European countries can purchase products in the amount of 450 billion cubic meters.

The official also said that this year the republic purchased more than 50 billion cubic meters of gas, 30% of which was liquefied gas.

According to Arslan, the deadline for pipeline gas supplies will expire by 2027, which is another reason why the republic will develop liquefied gas capacity.