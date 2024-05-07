Vladimir Putin’s inauguration kicks off in Moscow

7 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ceremony of inaugurating Vladimir Putin as the president of Russia has kicked off in the Kremlin at 12:00 Moscow time.

Vladimir Putin has been sworn in as President of the Russian Federation.

"I swear in exercising the powers of the President of the Russian Federation to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, to respect and defend the Constitution of the Russian Federation, to protect the sovereignty and independence, security and integrity of the state, and to faithfully serve the people" the presidential oath says.

Once the oath was taken, Putin delivered a speech.

Today, Putin, who garnered 87.28% votes in the election held on March 15-17, became Russia’s president for the fifth time (earlier he was elected the president in 2000, 2004, 2012, 2018).

The main event is held at the Grand Kremlin Palace, but parts of it will take place outside at Cathedral Square where the Kremlin Presidential Regiment will march following the ceremony.

On the same day, the Russian government will resign, setting off the legal process of forming a new government.