Russia's Cabinet resigns

7 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a resolution by which the national government tenders its resignation to the Russian president-elect on May 7, the government said.

"Consistent with Article 116 of the Russian Constitution and Article 34 of the Federal Constitutional Law on the Government of the Russian Federation, the Russian government tenders its resignation to the Russian president-elect. The respective resolution has been signed," the statement reads.

The government led by Mishustin has been in office for slightly more than four years. The State Duma is expected to convene as early as May 10 to confirm the new prime minister.

The outgoing government will continue to fulfill its duties until a new government is appointed.