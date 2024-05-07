Zheleznovodsk to host Cyclic sports festival

7 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As part of the festival of cyclic sports starting in Zheleznovodsk, aquathlon competitions will be held. All participants will receive medals, and the winners will be awarded with prizes.

In June, the picturesque resort town of Zheleznovodsk will host an exciting event - an International Festival of Cyclic Sports. Among the many competitions, aquathlon, a discipline that combines swimming and running, will attract special attention.

“On June 15-16, an International Festival of Cyclic Sports will take place on Ferrum Square and Resort Lake “30'Ka” in Zheleznovodsk. The competition will be divided into two stages: women's and children's races and the main competition of the festival, aquathlon - a race consisting of run and swim elements. All participants will receive exclusive medals, and winners will be awarded with prizes and gifts from the festival partners,”

– head of the city Evgeny Bakulin said.