7 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Nalchik airport will be repaired. The work to be completed in late 2030.

Nalchik Airport is an important transport facility in Kabardino-Balkaria, providing passenger transportation both within the republic and abroad. It serves as the gateway to the region, facilitating access to ski resorts, historical sites and other tourist attractions.

Why is airport renovation necessary?

The condition of Nalchik airport requires urgent attention: old buildings, outdated equipment, limited capabilities for serving passengers. Without reconstruction, the airport will not be able to function effectively and meet modern standards of safety and comfort.

Plan for the reconstruction of Nalchik airport

The authorities of Kabardino-Balkaria have developed a plan for the reconstruction of Nalchik airport, which involves modernizing the runway, building new terminals, updating security and comfort systems for passengers. It is planned to complete all work by the end of 2030.