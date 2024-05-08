Elderly tourists from Russia disappeared in Kyrgyz mountains

8 May. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz rescuers are looking for three Russians who went hiking in the mountains and disappeared before reaching their final destination. The emergency happened in the Chuy region.

Russian tourists have disappeared in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, details of the emergency are reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, three Russian citizens went on a hike on April 30. They started from the Issyk-Ata gorge. The tourists were supposed to arrive at Teplye Klyuchi in the Alamedin Gorge, located in the Chuy region.

“They did not reach the final point of the route. There is no contact with them,”

– the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

A search operation is underway.

The department clarified the age of the missing Russians. One of them is 58 years old, the other two are 62 years old.