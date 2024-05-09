More fragments of human bones found in Khojaly

9 May. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fragments of human bones have been found in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The Khojaly district prosecutor's office is investigating the discovery of bone fragments, supposedly human, found during construction and drilling activities conducted on May 8 in the liberated Malibayli village of Khojaly district.

During previous excavations, the remains of 21 individuals were found in a mass grave in Khojaly city, and subsequently, eight more in Malibayli village in Khojaly district. Presently, 9 individuals have been identified among the 29 remains found in Khojaly.