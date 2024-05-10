Turkish consulate to open in Shusha

10 May. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiev/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye plans to open its consulate in Shusha in the nearest future. The country has already addressed the Azerbaijani authorities with a request for this, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Jahid Bagchi, said today.

A Turkish consulate may soon open in Shusha. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has made a relevant request to their Azerbaijani colleagues, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahid Bagchi said today.

“To open a consulate in Khankendi, it is necessary that the city is ready. We have made a request to open a consulate in Shusha. Türkiye is assessing this process,”

- Jahid Bagchi said.

The diplomatic departments of the two countries are actively discussing the issue, the ambassador added.