Georgian bill on foreign agents may be reconsidered

11 May. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Prime Minister of Georgia said that the authorities can change the law on foreign agents after the president vetoes it. He noted that comments should be formulated with the possibility of their consideration.

The Georgian leadership may change the bill on agents of foreign influence after the country's president imposes a veto, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He said that now there is a readiness for discussions in connection with the provisions of the law. The Prime Minister added that he was able to explain to his partners that within the framework of the veto procedures, it would be possible to compare positions.

The head of the Georgian Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that after the veto, the country's president will need to send comments to parliament with the opportunity to consider and support them if necessary.