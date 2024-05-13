Yerevan announces desire for lasting peace with Baku

13 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan assessed the negotiations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held in Almaty last week.

"The latest negotiations were constructive," Mirzoyan said.

The talks between the parties on a peace agreement will continue until all differences are resolved.

"The process continues based on the principles that we have repeatedly stated," Mirzoyan said.

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the establishment of a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

The diplomat added that unblocking transport communications in the region is also an important component of peace. According to him, Yervan is also interested in restoring transport links, in particular, the regulation of railway communication with Azerbaijan.

"By undermining the Alma-Ata Declaration and the peace process based on it, these people, I cannot say, consciously or not, are undermining Armenian statehood and territorial integrity. At best, unconsciously, at worst, under the direct orders of a third state," Mirzoyan said.

The talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs in Almaty took place on May 10-11. Bayramov and Mirzoyan discussed progress in the delimitation process and the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.