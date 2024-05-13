Turkey and Greece leaders set for talks to maintain positive momentum

13 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Ankara on May 13 for talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan aimed at maintaining the positive momentum achieved in bilateral ties in recent months.

According to a Turkish diplomatic source, Erdogan and Mitsotakis will discuss during Monday's visit issues from technology, tourism and economic ties to counter-terrorism and migration, adding a "Joint Business Council" would also be formed to bring together Turkish and Greek business people.

Erdogan visited Athens in December, 2023 in what he described as a new era in ties, and the two countries signed the "Declaration of Athens", aimed at setting the base for a roadmap to rebooting long-strained ties.

They agreed to boost trade, keep communication channels open, carry out military confidence-building measures to reduce tensions, and work on problems that have kept them apart, namely in the Aegean Sea.